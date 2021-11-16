Without treatment, an HIV patient’s body is able to rid itself of the virus.

According to a group of researchers, a woman’s immune system may have gotten rid of the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) without the need of any drugs.

HIV is notoriously tough to get rid of from the body. This is because HIV replicates its genome into the DNA of cells to build a viral reservoir, according to a press statement from Massachusetts General Hospital. In the majority of people, this viral reservoir allows for the generation of new particles on a regular basis. Antiretroviral therapy (ART) can help reduce the spread of new viruses, but it can’t completely eliminate the reservoir.

