Without a Roy Bank Balance, Here’s How to Dress Like Shiv from ‘Succession.’

The art of power dressing isn’t dead—just look at Shiv Roy from Succession for proof (played by Sarah Snook).

She cuts a sleek but formidable figure in the boardroom while fighting for her place in the family company Waystar Royco in the HBO black comedy.

If you’re seeking for professional outfit inspiration after working from your bed in trackpants for an extended stretch of time, look no further than Shiv.

Here’s how to get some of her favorite looks for a fraction of the price.

Five Business Wear Outfits Inspired by Shiv Roy’s ‘Succession’ in ‘Succession’1.

Shiv’s suits, like this camel-colored one, strike the perfect balance between not looking too matchy-matchy and blending in smoothly.

Try this khaki pair from Reformation for $178 for sleek-fitting pants like hers. Pair them with an eyelet shirt like this one from Asos for $32 and a beige checkered jacket from & Other Stories for $179.

2. Cocktail DressWhen it comes to protecting her family’s interests, Shiv understands how to dress up for a cocktail party or other formal networking engagement.

A black dress with a high neckline will always make you look professional.

Emulate her look with this $63 Asos midi dress, which features shoulder pads, a trademark of 1980s power dressing.

Shirts made of silk

Can you blame Shiv for wearing silk and satin shirts all the time? Wearing one is a simple way to dress up any outfit.

They may be worn with everything if you have a couple different hues in your wardrobe. Try this white one from Asos for $40, this pale blue one for $64, or this black one for $42.

4. Turtleneck sweaters

Shiv also favors the turtleneck as an office staple.

This one from J Crew costs $62.50 and comes in eight colors.

Check pants like these from Tommy Hilfiger for $290 and black high-heeled heels from Asos for $36 complete the ensemble.

Over the turtleneck, wear a trendy necklace like this $188 coin pendant from Missoma.

5. Pencil DressA well-fitted pencil dress is always sophisticated and stylish, and Shiv agrees. Steal her look with this $64 Asos beige off-the-shoulder pencil dress.

