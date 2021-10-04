With wholesome viral videos, TikTok’s Trainspotter brings joy to millions.

Funny videos, choreographed dance routines, and viral challenges abound on TikTok.

However, you might not think of the app when you think of train footage. Until today, that is…

Francis Bourgeois, a creative, has been posting absolutely healthy content of his trainspotting pastime on both social media sites and railway platforms, and people online are embracing it.

With 529,300 followers and a total of 11.3 million likes on his account, the 21-year-old student from Nottingham University in the United Kingdom is on the fast track to superstardom.

His videos depict his exuberant joy when a train goes by and honks at him, and he usually shoots both his own face and the train passing by with a fish-eye style GoPro lens.

One video, which you can see below, was posted on September 20 and has already received over 6.9 million views.

It depicts a young man sitting at a station, anticipating the arrival of a Class 377 locomotive on its way from Littlehampton to Southampton Central.

@francis.bourgeois

#trains #trending #fyp original sound – Francis Bourgeois Here is a Southern class 377 traveling from Littlehampton to Southampton Central.

During the excitement, the good-natured Bourgeois loses his equilibrium and falls off his chair, but he manages to save the candy he is carrying.

Another video, published on September 22 and viewed 2.6 million times, shows the TikToker seeing the famous Mayflower steam train, which was built in 1948.

@francis.bourgeois

On a special service from London Paddington To Chichester, the magnificent Mayflower whistles past Southbourne! original sound – Francis Bourgeois #trains #trending #fyp

As the train whizzes by, Bourgeois captures his happy reaction, which can be seen below, stating that he had “goosebumps all over my body.”

The student, who frequently wears a vintage stationmaster’s cap, recently made a video in response to a social media user accusing him of being a fictional character, explaining that his “love for trains began” at London’s Willesden Junction station.

"When I was a kid, my dad and I used to sit on the platform on weekends," Bourgeois said.