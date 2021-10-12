With Superman coming out as bisexual in a new comic, the list of LGBT superheroes continues to grow.

DC Comics revealed on Monday that Superman will come out as bisexual in a comic book set to be released in early November.

Jon Kent is the son of Clark Kent and Lois Lane, and with the premiere of DC Comics’ Superman: Son of Kal-El series in July, he assumed the elder Superman’s “heroic mantle.” Jon Kent will become the latest in a growing list of LGBTQ superheroes, with Tim Drake’s version of Batman’s sidekick and Marvel’s Loki joining the roster on the page or screen earlier this year.

According to a Monday press statement from DC Comics, a romantic entanglement will begin between the new Superman and reporter Jay Nakamura in the fifth book of the series, which will be released on November 9. “Following a sequence in which Superman mentally and physically burns out from attempting to save everyone he can,” the press release explained, “Jay is there to care for the Man of Steel.”

Tom Taylor, the writer of the series, and John Timms, the artist, both praised the decision to go deeper into the new Superman’s identity in this issue.

“Superman’s insignia has always represented hope, truth, and justice,” Taylor explained. “Today, that sign has taken on a new meaning. More people may now identify with the most powerful superhero in comic books.” According to DC Comics, the Superman series is set in the “primary continuity of the DC Multiverse.”

Everyone needs heroes, and everyone deserves to see themselves in their heroes, I've always maintained. Today, the world's most powerful superhero, #Superman, comes out as bisexual. I spoke with @georgegustines of the @nytimes about Jon Kent's future plans. https://t.co/rcIYLXl7FB Tom Taylor (@TomTaylorMade) (@TomTaylorMade) (@TomTaylorMade) ( 11th of October, 2021 The development of the new Superman character was hailed by Jim Lee, the chief creative officer and publisher of DC Comics, as a "amazing example" of the "strength" of narrative inside the DC Multiverse.

"We can have Jon Kent figuring out his identity in the comics and Jon Kent learning the secrets of his family on Superman & Lois," Lee remarked. "They exist in their own worlds and times, and our fans get to experience both at the same time."