With our top gear picks, you can live your best outdoor life (in any weather).

Although it may be difficult to fathom, the pandemic has had certain benefits, including instilling in many of us a fresh love for the outdoors. While the last year and a half has pushed us outside for safety reasons, it has also encouraged us to love the outdoor lifestyle in all weather conditions.

Living outdoors was previously a personal choice and habit for some, but now nature lovers of all levels are exploring camping, hiking, spending more time outdoors, socializing, and more.

Even if the weather turns colder, we don’t have to stay inside. We offer some recommendations for comfortable outdoor living. The prices listed may change over time, as they always do.

With our top gear picks, you can live your best outdoor life.

Rad Poler Knapsack—$130

The Rover 6 Plus E-Bike costs $1999, the Thousand Bike Helmet is $89, and the Arc’teryx Beta LT Jacket costs $399.

Bonfire on a Solo Stove—$249.99

$79 for the Mystery Ranch Travel Duffel

$200 Houdini Mono Air Houdi

$329.99 Luno Air Mattress 2.0

JLab Epic Air Sport ANC True Wireless Earbuds are available for $99 through JLab.

Napsack Poler

What we like: This wearable sleeping bag is both colorful and functional, plus it comes with a stuff pouch so it won’t take up too much room.

Wearable sleeping blankets are the epitome of coziness. Yes, Poler’s unique Napsack innovation is not only to sleep in, but also to live in—whether it’s relaxing around a campfire, warming up after a day of hiking, skiing, or surfing, or even outside eating in the cooler months.

The Napsack is both fun and utilitarian, with zippers on the shoulders that let your arms hang out and a drawstring at the bottom that lets you open it up and wander around—or even bring it up to your waist to wear it like a puffy jacket (it has hand warmers and accessory pockets, too). Then you can just get into your tent and sleep comfortably in temperatures as low as 50 degrees Fahrenheit.

It costs $130 at Poler.

E-Bike RadRover 6 Plus

What we like: These big tires can handle rough terrain while also providing a little assistance from an electronic power boost.

Is it possible to have an electric fat tire bike? RadPower Bikes is always pushing the ante when it comes to making cycling more enjoyable and powerful. During the pandemic, many people dusted off their bikes and discovered a new appreciation for cycling. Others, on the other hand, have determined that now is the moment to trade.