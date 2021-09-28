With New York Military Awards, Prince Harry Moves Past Royal Rift.

On the night of Veterans Day, Prince Harry will deliver honors to former and present service veterans in Fresh York as part of a new US military charm blitz.

On Wednesday, November 10, the Duke of Sussex will be the featured guest at the Intrepid Museum’s inaugural Intrepid Valor Awards.

The 2021 Salute to Freedom Gala will take place one day before Veterans Day in the United States, which is also known as Armistice Day in the United Kingdom, and four days before the Royal Family gathers in London for Remembrance Sunday.

Last year, Harry was embroiled in a trans-Atlantic briefing spat with the palace over the country’s war dead.

When Britain paused to remember its fallen in November, the duke requested that a wreath be set on his behalf at The Cenotaph, but his request was denied because he had left royal duties.

Instead, Harry and Meghan were left to pay a personal visit to the Los Angeles National Cemetery, accompanied by their own photographer.

The duke’s appearance at the Salute to Freedom Gala ensures that he has a formal and high-profile role in the military community during the period when Britain and America honor those who have given the ultimate sacrifice.

It’s unclear whether he’ll try to make it to Britain on November 14 for Remembrance Sunday, especially since New York is on his way to London from California.

However, following an appearance for US veterans earlier this month, this is not the first hint of Prince Harry’s charm offensive with the US military.

Due to COVID, the Warrior Games, an Olympic-style contest for wounded service personnel, was canceled. The duke joined a video call for competitors in the Warrior Games.

“To see every single one of you here, with pride on your faces, makes me incredibly happy to know how far you guys have come, the dark places that you have been to but where you are now stronger than ever before, no doubt, and that is partly if not entirely down to sport,” he said alongside Jill Biden.

His efforts to appear for the American military came after the royals revoked him of his honorary military titles, including the coveted position of Captain General of the, in February. This is a condensed version of the information.