With new CDC guidance, these cities are reviving mask mandates, according to Delta Surge.

Several towns and counties around the US have reinstated mask mandates after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued new mask guidelines and an increase in COVID-19 Delta variant cases.

Kansas City, Missouri, is one of the most recent localities to reinstate a mask requirement. “I have stuck with CDC guidelines throughout the epidemic, and today is no different,” Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas stated in a tweet on Tuesday evening. Based on national and regional health guidelines and discussions with other Kansas City leaders, I will reinstate a mask mandate indoors. In the morning, I’ll give you further information.”

“We can’t overlook Missouri’s quick spread of the COVID-19 Delta variety, which is surpassing the rest of the country. In a following tweet, Lucas said, “We will do everything we can to guarantee our part of this state is safe.”

In addition, regardless of vaccination status, the city of St. Louis has restored a mask requirement in public areas and on public transportation.

“While the immunization can prevent you from serious sickness, it can’t protect you from becoming infected with COVID-19 and passing it on to someone else, someone who may be more vulnerable,” St. Louis County Executive Sam Page remarked during a recent press conference.

Provincetown, Massachusetts, has reintroduced its mask requirement, while other towns across the state have issued mask cautions.

Provincetown Town Manager Alex Morse said on Facebook that masks will be compulsory in all indoor public areas. Cape Cod and Cambridge, both in Massachusetts, have recently issued mask recommendations, urging individuals to wear masks indoors in public places regardless of vaccination status.

Governor Steve Sisolak of Nevada recently announced an indoor mask regulation for 12 counties classified as “high transmission.” Carson, Churchill, Clark, Douglas, Elko, Esmeralda, Lincoln, Lyon, Mineral, Nye, Washoe, and White Pine counties are all subject to the mask mandate.

Because Las Vegas, Carson City, and Reno are located in the 12 “high transmission” counties, the indoor mask regulation also applies to them.

The indoor mask rule, according to Sisolak’s declaration, will take effect on June 30 and will apply to all inhabitants, regardless of immunization status.

Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida previously passed legislation barring local governments from. This is a condensed version of the information.