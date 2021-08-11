With Netflix’s ‘The Chair’ and Apple TV+’The Morning Show,’ Holland Taylor has had a busy year.

Holland Taylor, who was everyone’s favorite professor in Legally Blonde twenty years ago, is back in Netflix’s The Chair, this time teaching about ageism rather than feminism. “I think one of the most terrible things about ageism this character portrays is her lack of effect, her lack of ability to even be heard,” Taylor says of Joan, a renowned senior lecturer on the verge of being forced to retire—unless the new chair of the department (Sandra Oh) can stop it. However, she believes that more of these kind of stories are needed. “As a society, we are becoming more aware of the various ways in which people are marginalized.” Taylor will next feature in the second season of Apple TV+’s The Morning Show (September 17), as the network’s chairman of the board of directors, adding to her already spectacular year. “She raises her voice on occasion, but only because what she says and determines is what will happen; she possesses this calmness, that kind of power.” Taylor claims she learns a thing or two from the outspoken characters she portrays. “I’ve tossed a lot of things to the wind. “I’m becoming increasingly un-edited.”

What do you think the impact of ageism is depicted in The Chair?

Every story about a particular world teaches us something about that world or about human life in general. The Chair, in my opinion, is about what life is like, how humans struggle, and what challenges they face. The academic world is merely the framework within which we observe the story, but it is a very frequent story. My persona allowed me to dig into my own awareness of what it’s like to be ostracized because of one’s age. I have to use my imagination a lot there because I’ve had a really privileged career in terms of my age—I work as much now as I ever did, if not more, and that’s probably a rare occurrence. But I get what you mean. This is a condensed version of the information.