With his’sick’ reaction to his girlfriend fainting, a man sparks outrage online.

On Reddit, a man’s disturbing reaction to finding his girlfriend had a small health crisis while she was home alone has gotten a lot of backlash.

A 25-year-old man revealed his stunned reaction after finding his 23-year-old girlfriend Lydia fainted in the shower in a lengthy post on the “Am I The A**hole” forum.

It all started in Lydia’s flat, which she shares with another lady, during a get-together. Jeff, Lydia’s roommate’s boyfriend, was also present for what was intended to be a typical Friday night of pizza and casual banter.

Things took a turn for the worse after a housemate made a joke about Lydia being “locked in and passed out” inside the bathroom.

Lydia said later that night, back in her room, that earlier that day “she wasn’t feeling well and ended up collapsing in the shower.”

“Jeff had to smash down the door” to request her assistance as a result. She hadn’t said anything since “she already felt better” and she didn’t want him to be “worried about nothing.” However, the boyfriend said he saw “red” after she told him how her “roommate had to cover her with a towel so they could come to the rescue of her naked body” after Jeff burst down the door. The idea that another man might have seen his girlfriend naked enraged him.

"I questioned if Jeff had seen her naked, and she replied she couldn't be sure because she was unconscious," he wrote. "However, her roommate reported he stood outside the bathroom until she was covered." "I asked Lydia if she thought it was fair for me not to know that another guy had seen her naked, and she answered that because he was only helping, it shouldn't matter." The man began yelling at this moment. When his girlfriend told him to be quiet so Jeff and her flatmate wouldn't hear, he said he "didn't care" because another man had seen her naked and he "had a right to be angry." Soon after, Jeff entered the room, emphasizing that he "never saw anything," but the man stated that he "didn't believe him." When the roommate tried to explain that they were "making sure the situation wasn't getting out of hand," he was met with a blank stare.