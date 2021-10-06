With “Future Past,” Duran Duran keeps their feet on the dance floor.

The renowned and influential British rock band are still close-knit more than 40 years after their inception. When the four members—singer Simon Le Bon, keyboardist Nick Rhodes, bassist John Taylor, and drummer Roger Taylor—get together in a room, as they did recently in New York to promote their forthcoming album, Future Past, the camaraderie and joking among them is more akin to that of best friends than coworkers.

“We survived the storms because we all enjoy working together, and what we can accomplish as a group is considerably more powerful than what we could accomplish individually,” Rhodes adds.

Future Past, Duran Duran’s 15th studio album (coming out on October 22), is aptly named because the band has always been a reflection of its influences—such as David Bowie, Roxy Music, and Chic—while creating music that is forward-thinking. All of the band’s trademarks are present on the new album: sleek electronic-dance pop (“All of You,” “Tonight United,” “More Joy!”); sophisticated art rock (“Beautiful Lies,” “Nothing Less,” “Falling”); reflective numbers (the title track); and even some hard-hitting hypnotic funk rock (“Invisible,” the album’s first single”). Future Past features a number of special guests, including Mark Ronson, a producer and musician, CHAI, a Japanese female rock band, and pianist Mike Garson, best known for his work with David Bowie.

“When we do a new album, it has to be a Duran Duran album,” Rhodes explains. It must, nevertheless, have a contemporary flavor. As a result, finding that balance might be difficult. And after we’ve accomplished that, if we’ve done it well, that’s the heart of what we do. And I think we’re quite certain that we’ve met that standard with this album.” The band’s most recent single, “Anniversary,” has a pulsing, joyous mood that harkens back to their best and most classic compositions from the early 1980s. John Taylor comments, “It’s probably one of the few songs we’ve done that genuinely includes conscious components of our sound.” “It has the feel of a Duran Duran tribute track.”

