With fireworks, New York commemorates the lifting of coronavirus restrictions.

New York let off fireworks to mark the achievement of a vaccine milestone, which meant that limits on Covid-19 could be lifted in the state.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Tuesday that 70% of New York adults have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccination, a milestone he said the state would commemorate.

The pyrotechnics were launched from a boat docked near the Statue of Liberty on Tuesday night.

Other fireworks displays were held across the state to honor and appreciate important workers.

“What does 70 percent mean?” Cuomo said. It signifies that we can finally resume our normal lives.”

The state is eliminating laws that required various sorts of companies to follow cleaning practices, take people’s temperatures, or screen them for recent COVID-19 symptoms, he added, effective immediately.

There will be no need for movie theaters to leave vacant seats between patrons. Restaurants will no longer be required to seat groups of at least six people at least six feet apart.

Stores will not be required to limit the number of consumers they accept. For vaccinated consumers, New York had previously allowed businesses to avoid enforcing social separation and mask requirements.

Some rules will stay in place: masks will be required in schools, subways, huge sports venues, homeless shelters, hospitals, nursing homes, jails, and prisons for the time being.

While indoors in public locations, unvaccinated New Yorkers will still be required to wear masks.

Cuomo said Tuesday, June 15 – the birthday of his late father, former governor Mario Cuomo – would be remembered in New York as the day the city “rise again.”

It’s unclear how many more people have to get vaccinated to reach herd immunity from the coronavirus, which is when so many people are resistant to the virus that it has trouble spreading.

According to several experts, it’s at least 70%. According to official data, around 50% of New Yorkers of all ages are completely immunized.

Dr Anna Bershteyn, professor of population health at the New York University Grossman School of Medicine, said the rise of more. (This is a brief piece.)