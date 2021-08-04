With an appearance on Discovery Channel’s “Getaway Driver,” a contestant from “Getaway Driver” completes the circle.

Next week’s episode of Getaway Driver, hosted by Michelle Rodriguez of the Fast & Furious franchise and rally champion Wyatt Knox, features stunt driver Nick Ward at the wheel. Ward’s chance to win a financial award is only one aspect of a remarkable adventure that began over a decade ago in a little hamlet in North Georgia and culminated with the production of Getaway Driver not far from his childhood home.

Ward began playing with golf carts and four-wheelers when he was a youngster, like many aspiring mechanics. As he grew older, he began purchasing trash vehicles for $200 to $300, repairing them to make them run, and then putting them to the test on a rally cross circuit he built himself until they were unsalvageable.

Ward shifted his attention to drifting after discovering that there was no highly competitive rally circuit in the area where he could perfect his talents. He began working as a technician in a shop dedicated to the sport. That led to a career in which he split his time between professional driving, working at a Ferrari dealership, and co-founding a bespoke electric go-kart company with pals Ryan Kaufman and Charlie Fallon, which was recognized as much for its wacky films as its products.

Taxi Garage combines the trio’s years of repair and sales experience to create a unique product that allows buyers to get behind the wheel of a drifting vehicle without having to spend a lot of money on a new automobile. Thousands of people watch the Taxi Garage’s activities on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube, and many of those motorsport fans also follow Ward’s personal accounts.

In 2019, a member of the Getaway Driver production crew slipped into Ward’s Instagram DMs and asked if he would be interested in being a part of a reality TV series based on being a getaway driver who flees the cops. Ward initially suspected it was a ruse, but he chose to go along with it and responded affirmatively.

Ward got a position on the show after going through the regular phases of casting interviews and waiting months between each stage, however. This is a condensed version of the information.