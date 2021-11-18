With an animated video of Paul Gosar being censured, Stephen Colbert mocks him.

In the midst of the turmoil over GOP Rep. Paul Gosar’s censure for distributing a violent anime clip suggesting violence against a political competitor, Stephen Colbert has taken aim at him.

After the Arizona lawmaker was censured by the House on Wednesday, the late-night show utilized anime to insult him.

After sharing a doctored anime clip depicting him killing Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and threatening President Joe Biden, Gosar suffered the heavy consequence of being censured.

By a vote of 223 in favor and 207 against, the House voted to reprimand Gosar.

The film was stolen from the Japanese anime series Attack on Titan, and it shows a shoddy photoshop of the Republican lawmaker’s head onto the cartoon’s hero.

A creature with Ocasio-head Cortez’s pasted on it is attacked by a Gosar-like character wielding a sword.

“Are there any anime fans here?” Along with the video, Gosar tweeted. He later removed it, claiming that it was only meant to be symbolic.

Gosar, on the other hand, shared the film just minutes after being chastised in a show of defiance.

The Late Show parodied Gosar and the scandal on Wednesday by making an anime animation of him being chastised.

The video, named “C-Spanime,” features a number of well-known anime characters such as Pikachu and Sailor Moon.

The description reads, “Anime’s top stars turned up for Rep. Paul Gosar’s censure hearing today.”

Tonight on #LSSC, a cartoon version of Rep. Paul Gosar is censured. pic.twitter.com/MbBQtC2YPh November 18, 2021 — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) Clips from numerous cartoons are spliced together in the video, with characters insulting Gosar.

For example, Goku from Dragon Ball Z states, “Paul Gosar hangs lower than my dragon balls.”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is portrayed as a monster in “Q-Anonime,” since she has been chastised for pushing conspiracy theories such as QAnon.

Colbert fans are enjoying the sarcastic satire of the topic in the clip, which has gone viral on Twitter.

“Way to go, sir.” One comment reads, “Well done.” “OMG!” exclaimed another. That was hilarious.” After the voting, Gosar published a statement comparing the situation to the 2015 assassination of the staff of the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo.

“I’d like to warn everyone that feigning outrage about a cartoon and attempting to stifle the. This is a condensed version of the information.