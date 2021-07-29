With a video viewed 2.7 million times, a hairstylist shows hair ‘boiling’ in Clorox Bleach.

After informing viewers that household bleach products are not safe to use on one’s hair, a professional hairstylist has gone viral online.

Leda Fazal, a social media star and lead stylist at the Tone Hair Salon in North Carolina, made a splash with a recent experiment. Fazal uses her account to provide haircare tips and try out different hair coloring treatments, and her most recent educational video, which was posted on July 16, has received over 2.7 million views and over 342,000 likes from frightened viewers.

Oh no, no, no……

“I can’t believe I’m going to do it,” Fazal says as he grabs a bottle of Clorox bleach with a “concentrated formula” that claims to “Kill 99.9% of Germs.” She pours a few tablespoons into a transparent cup and sets two strands of human hair next to it on the table.

“I mean, I’m sure you guys realize this isn’t the same stuff we use at the salon. I also don’t want someone to believe it is and lose their hair as a result,” Fazal explains.

She reveals her preparations for the experiment in the goal of deterring any viewers from undertaking an at-home hair whitening procedure with Clorox bleach.

“So, we’ll let that soak, and I’ll also do a typical hair bleach strand,” Fazal says.

The hair dipped in Clorox begins to chemically react on the side while she prepares a second cup with “powder bleach for hair with 30 volume.” “I thought it was fizzing,” says the narrator. She comments in a text box overlay on the video, “It was boiling!”

Fazal then explains why she decided to try out a new hairstyle. “Believe it or not, we had a young lady who put Clorox bleach on her scalp and ended up in the hospital with a lot of burns and other nasty stuff,” she continues. “So, please, don’t do it.”

Hair that was straight up and down had disintegrated.

Fazal shows the shocking results in a second video.