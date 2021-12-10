With a Switch, Stephen Sondheim’s 51-Year-Old ‘New’ Musical ‘Company’ Debuts on Broadway.

For years, theatergoers have been wondering when a new Stephen Sondheim musical might be staged on Broadway. It appears to have happened with the opening of the Jacobs Theatre’s spectacular new production of Company. This gender-swapped joy starring Katrina Lenk is more of a yin to the yang of the iconic 1970 play than a revival or revision. It’s a brand-new Sondheim show that’ll sit alongside the original without looking out of place.

The passing of Stephen Sondheim on November 26 has cast a pall over all of Broadway, particularly this musical, which was his breakout hit. Before the November 26 concert, Marianne Elliott gave a moving address. She discussed Sondheim’s involvement in and work on George Furth’s book and lyrics for Company. It wasn’t just a case of swapping out a few gender-specific terms.

The lyrics and conversation have a lot of alterations. David compares Bobbie to the Chrysler Building, rather than the Seagram’s Building. And the actresses who play wives are in their prime, clutching a copy of Time to stay in touch. People who are familiar with the play will notice them; others who are too familiar with it, especially those who try to sing along, may feel off-balance. You won’t be able to get through a verse if you talk about God and the decade ahead; instead, just hum if you have to.

The lyrics of Sondheim have been criticized for being cold and unfeeling. Contrary to popular belief, there are far too many cases. The moving “Someone Is Waiting” and “Being Alive,” a hymn to the significance of relationships, are just two of Company’s songs.

In his defense of his book writers, Sondheim was a terrier. At their peril, one suggested even the tiniest change to the book of, say, Merrily We Roll Along. This was never an issue at Company. The book is well-written, with seamless text-to-lyrics transitions.

Given the high quality of the music and lyrics, which have resulted in multiple excellent cast CDs, it's easy to overlook how amusing the Company book is. Elliott has also put together a cast.