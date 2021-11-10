With a single cryptic tweet, Starbucks trolls Taylor Swift fans.

Starbucks chimed in with a cryptic tweet regarding a prospective collaboration with Taylor Swift, who has been sweeping the internet since the surprising unveiling of a short video for “All Too Well.”

Swift started it all when she mentioned Starbucks in a video she shared to her Instagram page about why she loves fall.

Swift explained, “This is a film reenactment of my Tumblr post about fall.” “And hats and scarves and knee socks, and wearing tights for the first time in months, and drawing little pictures on frosty windows, and plaid stuff, and ankle boots.” And not caring if people make fun of pumpkin-flavored products because you enjoy them and are glad they’re popular, as well as those who dress up their dogs in costumes for Halloween, have fires in their fireplaces, and employ maroon, hunter green, and mustard yellow color combinations.” Starbucks is now retaliating — in a good way. The official account tweeted, “It’s Red Season.” Some speculated that it was a reference to Swift’s upcoming Red (Taylor’s Version) album.

“However, WHAT DOES IT MEAN?” “We’re just in a holiday atmosphere right now, not a lot going on otherwise,” Starbucks responded to @njnic23’s reply. @sevenofgrace wrote, “The s in Starbucks stands for swiftie.” Starbucks responded, “long story short…you could be onto something.”

It’s the start of the Red Season.

November 8, 2021 — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks)

Others were perplexed as to why the account was “messing” with its followers. The “red cup” was cited several times by the poster in reference to the festivities. The cups have been there for a while, but they now have a Christmas pattern on them. The cups, on the other hand, stirred theological debate for the first time in 2015.

Starbucks vice president of design and content Jeffrey Fields said in a statement, “In the past, we have told tales with our holiday cup designs.” “This year, we wanted to usher in the holidays with a design that welcomes all of our stories,” says the designer. The company has changed the mugs in many ways since then, but Swift fans are confident that the most recent reference is another another Easter egg.

Aside from Starbucks, people have been busily piecing things together in the hopes of understanding out what’s going on. This is a condensed version of the information.