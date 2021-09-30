With a risky method of removing the sofa from the house, men leave the internet in hysterics.

A video shows a group of men attempting to remove a sofa from a second-floor window has received over 630,400 views on YouTube.

The video begins with an image of a residential street in Dublin, Ireland, shared by a man named Cillian, also known on the app as Cillian GC.

“Only in Dublin,” says the text overlaid on the video, which you can watch here. He then zooms in on a house with two males standing on a brick fence.

The two are raising brooms to support a huge black leather sofa that another man is dropping from a second-floor window.

“Dublin’s great #dublin #ireland,” Cillian captioned the funny scene.

The video has received a lot of attention online since it was posted on September 26th, with over 36,700 likes.

Many others have also flocked to the comments area to express their thoughts on the hilarious video.

Be Pierced Official, a TikTok user, wrote: “When you leave the uncles unsupervised.”

The wonderful #dublin #ireland original sound of @cillian gcDublin Cillian –

“It worked since it definitely didn’t fit through a door so they would have had to take it apart,” said another person, Dough. They’ve got a huge head.”

“That’s my dad lowering it down with his brother and the neighbor on the bottom,” Conner Stewart stated.

Along with laughing-face emojis, bloopers typed: “Wish I had as much faith in them sweeping brushes and their balance as they do.”

“I wouldn’t be surprised if I came home one day and saw you putting the couch in like that [laughing-face emoji],” Human joked.

“Is it going in or out?” JoGlyn inquired. Or are they attempting to figure out what they want to do?”

“Emm, so, in September, my brother and I popped out of his sitting room window to swap suites,” Martina S Plunkett recounted. It took ten minutes, but the window sprang right back open.”

“Work with what you’ve got,” JD said. “Anyone else waiting for it to fall? and then find they had it all figured out.”

Darth ru requested that Cillian re-upload the video “with the sound bite from the Friends episode “Pivot.”

The episode from Season 5 had a remarkable scene. This is a condensed version of the information.