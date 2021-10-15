With a non-union project, actress Gina Carano defies Hollywood’s vaccine mandate.

Gina Carano, the actress, has made it apparent that she does not follow Hollywood’s rules.

That’s after it was revealed this week that the former Mandalorian cast member is working on a non-union Western with The Daily Wire instead of her previously stated first film project with the conservative media organization.

Carano has made it clear that one’s vaccination status should not determine employment eligibility.

“Whether or not someone is vaccinated should not determine a person’s ability to work in their various professions,” Carano told The Washington Newsday, noting that film industry unions began debating vaccine mandates for cast and crew shortly after the announcement of her first film White Knuckle with The Daily Wire last summer.

“In the last two years, corrupt media coverage, censorship, and government overreach have been destructive and hazardous, leaving residents nervous and skeptical of those implementing these regulations by the day, and I can’t say that I blame them,” Carano added. “I wouldn’t be surprised if we saw more strikes against unions that choose to enforce them in the future.” Now, the former MMA fighter is filming Terror On the Prairie, a western being shot in Montana in which she both stars and produces.

Terror On the Prairie is about a pioneer family who lives in a newly built homestead on the Great Plains of Big Sky Country. They are forced to fight for their life against a gang of ruthless outlaws.

Michael Polish (Northfork, The Astronaut Farmer) is directing, while Dallas Sonnier (Bone Tomahawk, Run Hide Fight) and Amanda Presmyk (Bone Tomahawk, Run Hide Fight) are producing through their film company Bonfire Legend.

Nick Searcy (Justified, The Shape of Water), MMA fighter Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, stand-up comedian Tyler Fischer, Heath Freeman (Skateland), and Samaire Armstrong (The O.C., Dirty, Sexy Money) are among the cast members. Searcy recently directed and produced the film America, America.

In spring 2022, the film will be released exclusively through streaming to DailyWire.com users, with worldwide sales handled by distributor Voltage Pictures.

“On this production, Gina is our lead and producing partner. She stated that she would sooner leave her union than be in a position to discriminate against actors and crew because of vaccinations. This is a condensed version of the information.