With a low vaccination rate and few restrictions, Russia has the highest daily COVID death toll.

According to the state coronavirus task force, Russia’s daily COVID-19 death toll topped its previous high on Friday, with 936 new deaths. Despite the virus’ spread, Russia’s vaccination rates remain low, and the government is resistant to increasing restrictions, according to the Associated Press.

After a high increase in COVID-19 infections and deaths began in late September, Russian authorities blamed the increase on low vaccination rates among the country’s citizens. By Tuesday, roughly a third of Russia’s 146 million people had received at least one dosage of the COVID vaccine. According to the Associated Press, only 29% of Russians are properly vaccinated.

Friday was the third day in a row that daily COVID-19 deaths in Russia above 900, whereas Wednesday was the first day during the whole epidemic that deaths surpassed that threshold, with Russia recording 929 deaths. According to Russian media, long queues of ambulances have formed outside hospitals in St. Petersburg as the country’s health system struggles to keep up with the rise.

One COVID sufferer was reportedly carried to a government facility in Vladimir, about 100 miles east of Moscow, after an ambulance crew was unable to find her a bed in a hospital, according to the Associated Press.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Over 214,000 people have died in Russia as a result of the pandemic, and the authorities’ conservative method of registering COVID-19 fatalities suggests the actual number could be significantly higher.

The government’s task force recorded 27,246 new confirmed cases on Friday, somewhat less than the 27,550 instances reported on Thursday, which was the highest so far this year.

The Kremlin, on the other hand, has dismissed the idea of establishing a new nationwide curfew, instead delegating the authority to increase restrictions to regional authorities.

In certain parts of the country, such as Moscow and St. Petersburg, life goes on as usual, with companies working normally and mask mandates being enforced only sporadically.

People who have been vaccinated, just recovered from COVID-19, or tested negative in the preceding 72 hours have been denied entry to large public events and restricted access to theaters, restaurants, and other locations in several regions. However, some argue that these efforts are insufficient to halt the trend.

Russia’s influence is felt in various locations. This is a condensed version of the information.