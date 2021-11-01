With a hilarious snake prop, a woman recreates Britney’s 2001 VMA look for Halloween.

Britney Spears sang “I’m A Slave 4 U” with an albino Burmese python wrapped across her shoulders at the Video Music Awards in 2001.

After a New York City pair chose to reproduce the performance as part of a Halloween costume that might just be the best on sale in 2021, her classic outfit has once again been turning heads.

Keely Taylor took to Twitter to share a photo of their pop culture-inspired sculpture, which has rapidly gone popular thanks to a humorous twist.

We were completely terrified out. pic.twitter.com/x0xPXTVaR7 @keelytaylor — keely (@keelytaylor) 30th of October, 2021 While Taylor looks like Britney Spears in her virtually identical sparkling butterfly embellished denim shorts and dark green bikini top, her other half steals the show as her python buddy.

The viral photo shows the guy draped over his girlfriend’s shoulders in a skintight yellow bodysuit in an innovative copy of the snake from the VMA ceremony.

It’s a nice touch that’s helped the resulting tweet get over 9,000 retweets and 139,000 likes, indicating that Britney fans were impressed with their inventiveness.

lilangiebou remarked, “I adore it when males are the accessories.” Reservoirbunny responded, “Men are always accessories.”

“I love couples costumes where a female is in an extravagant costume dressed as a star or figure and her guy is just her prop,” Lelanee wrote on Instagram. “Please give me more of this type of Halloween costume where the woman is the main character and the guy is an accessory or prop,” Mikrogrl agreed. “This is what I mean when I say my man needs to be in the background!” said ItsJustJordan. “My new objective is to have a boyfriend by next Halloween so we can do this,” _Pettymaddison said. Joozciofficial even went so far as to say that the couple “did it better” than Britney Spears. The costume was almost universally praised, with jenn oneill95 calling it “really iconic” and meg williams98 calling it “the victor” of Halloween 2021.

