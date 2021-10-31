With a creepy giant Babushka doll, a Russian fan pays tribute to the ‘Squid Game.’

One of the show’s stars praised a Russian fan for reenacting a famous sequence from the first episode of the successful Netflix TV series Squid Game.

Feo, the reenactment’s inventor, is from Yakutia, a region in northeastern Russia. He posted a video of a replay of the sequence in which participants in the first game must pass past a gigantic doll without moving when she turns around. They will be killed if they fail. (For those unfamiliar with the Squid Game, it involves “hundreds of cash-strapped gamers accepting a weird offer to compete in children’s activities.”) “A enticing treasure lies inside — with deadly high stakes,” according to the Netflix series description.) As a Russian, Feo substituted a Russian “babushka” doll for the doll seen in the Netflix series. Since its release, the video has received thousands of likes, attracting the attention of South Korean actor Heo Sung-tae, who portrays gangster and game competitor Jang Deok-su in the show.

The actor posted the reenactment film on his Instagram account with a statement congratulating the artist, writing in Russian that it was “the best” and “well done.”

Feo remarked in an interview that he intended to give the game featured in the series a Russian spin, and that he was happy to hear from one of the series’ stars.

“I was just watching the show when the notion occurred to me, ‘What if this show was shot in Russia?’ “How would it appear?” Then I wanted to replicate the series”red light, green light’ scenario, in which a giant doll searches for people who move when she says’red.’ Instead of a doll, I used the well-known Russian doll, and instead of wall decorations, I used Russian housing structures.” Feo is no stranger to working with visual effects.

“I build 3D scenes.” I used to work in game development for Mytona, a firm that creates mobile games. I’m now entirely self-employed.” The series’ popularity, according to Feo, stems from the fact that it combines children’s activities with lethal ones.

“The locations, costumes, and visual effects were also fantastic.”

Squid Game, in Feo’s opinion, is preferable to competition-based games. This is a condensed version of the information.