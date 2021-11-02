With a butterfly brooch, Queen Elizabeth II pays a’very personal’ tribute to Prince Philip.

During her COP26 climate change speech, Queen Elizabeth II wore a butterfly-shaped brooch as a touching tribute to her late husband, Prince Philip, and his work on animal conservation.

The 95-year-old monarch wore the Onslow Brooch and sat alongside a photograph of her 73-year-old husband, who died in April, in a pre-recorded address released on Monday.

The Countess of Onslow gave the diamond and ruby jewelry to Philip as a wedding present in 1947, when they married at Westminster Abbey.

She had an image of Philip in the backdrop, surrounded by suitably named Monarch butterflies. The photograph was taken in February 1988, when the Duke of Edinburgh visited the then-endangered butterfly’s winter habitat in Sierra Chincua, Mexico.

The author of Prince Philip Revealed, Ingrid Seward, told The Washington Newsday: “She rarely speaks about her personal life in her talks.

“This speech would have been tailored specifically for her. She may have remarked to her private secretary, “I want to put something in about Philip,” and she may have wrote that section herself.

“This is a very personal tribute she’s paid to Philip.”

Though there may be deeper symbolism as their caterpillars snooze in cocoons before emerging transformed as butterflies, the reference point underscored Philip’s lengthy commitment to wildlife and the environment.

While it’s unclear whether Elizabeth meant the metaphor, the life cycle looks to mirror efforts to recover from COVID-19 lockdown’s dormancy.

The duke died in April, while Britain was still under coronavirus restrictions, so his burial was shortened and the queen sat alone.

Elizabeth expressed her delight in her husband’s commitment to combat pollution in her presentation to world leaders, including President Joe Biden.

She stated, ” “This is a responsibility I am particularly pleased to fulfill, as the impact of the environment on human progress was a topic important to my late husband, Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh.

"'If the world pollution situation is not severe at the moment, it is as definite as anything can be that the situation will become increasingly intolerable within a very short time,' he warned an academic meeting in 1969.