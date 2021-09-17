With a bucket of 5 cent coins, a bartender receives his final pay.

Leaving a job can be difficult at the best of times, but it can be more demanding if you have to track down any outstanding debts.

However, for one bartender, the experience was elevated to new heights when he received his farewell payment from his former employment in the shape of a massive bucket of copper 5 cent coins.

Rian Keogh’s issue first surfaced after the hospitality worker revealed on Twitter that he had been handed his final set of salary in the form of a container full of money.

If anyone wants to know what it was like to work at Alfie’s on South William Street, know that after weeks of hunting down my last pay, I eventually got it in a bucket of 5c coins. pic.twitter.com/otKhikIU5q

September 14, 2021 — Rian Keogh (@rianjkeogh)

“If anyone wants to know what it was like to work in Alfies on South William Street just know after chasing my last pay for weeks I eventually got it but in a bucket of five cent coins,” Keogh said on Twitter.

His message has received over 14,800 likes and 1,800 retweets, with some followers expressing compassion for the stunt.

“There are so many fantastic employers out there, why would you put up with this?” said Grainne O’Donoghue. Not Twitter, but the right authorities should be notified. Don’t make others go through the same ordeal.”

Réamonn hAimn decided that writing about the incident on social media was a better option. He wrote, “Twitter is the place to report this.” “The ‘appropriate authorities’ are powerless to intervene. “Knock them down where it hurts.”

Oisin Brennan, on the other hand, argued that the stunt was just a bad office joke gone wrong. “It’s like when construction workers ask for glass nails from new people. It’s all a joke. He remarked, “You weren’t supposed to take the bucket home.”

“If you had requested at the counter, you would have been met with laughter and a paper envelope containing your salary. Don’t be so squeamish.”

Keogh, on the other hand, refuted this assertion, adding that he “did go to the counter” but ended up elsewhere. This is a condensed version of the information.