‘Witchcraft’ is a TikTok hack for professional gift wrapping at home.

As the holiday season approaches, it’s predictable that TikTok is already dishing out hacks to make things easier.

From shredding chicken to making the bed, the social media app has a wealth of useful tips and tricks—yet one of the most hated Christmas jobs isn’t immune to the TikTok hack treatment.

Many people find the chore of wrapping presents alone to be intimidating, so adding any laborious steps or extra adornment is generally out of the question. It’s now a lot easier thanks to a tip offered by social media personality Chantel Mila, @mama mila_.

Mila’s TikTok video has received over 1.6 million views and 92,000 likes in just four days.

Mila used an iPhone 13 box as an example, lining it up in a square of wrapping paper and folding up the bottom as usual. She tucked the paper in towards the box instead of folding it along the sides, creating two sets of wing-like shapes.

The initial set of paper wings is folded across the box in a criss-cross fashion, similar to origami. The pattern can then be doubled by folding over the second set of wings at the back.

At the end, the leftover paper is folded like normal and taped into place.

Despite the fact that the results appear to have taken hours to perfect, the method takes the same amount of time as standard wrapping.

One user said, “How have I never thought of this?”

“What sort of sorcery is this? I’m enslaved, “another remarked.

One TikTok user came up with the brilliant idea of using the produced folds to hold the matching Christmas card in place. They wrote, “I do this and placed the card in the sleeve.”

This gift wrapping hack isn’t the only festive one to emerge from the video app. @mama mila Add some cheer this year #christmas2021 #christmastiktok #giftwrapping original sound – Christmas noises In the spirit of Thanksgiving, TikTok user @peeliesnpetals went popular with her video showing how to cook a frozen turkey in 90 minutes.

