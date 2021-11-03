Wisconsin’s DA should charge election commissioners with fraud, according to a pro-Trump sheriff.

After announcing “evidence of state-wide” voter fraud late last month, Wisconsin’s pro-Trump sheriff is now urging the state’s district attorney to charge the majority of the election commissioners implicated.

On October 28, Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling charged the Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) with violating state election rules by prohibiting poll workers from assisting nursing home residents in voting in 2020 during the pandemic.

The Racine County Sheriff has announced that he is requesting that the district attorney charge five of the Wisconsin Elections Commission commissioners with various felonies and misdemeanors.

During the news conference, Schmaling stated, "Election statute was not only broken, but shattered by members of the Wisconsin Elections Commission."

He had earlier requested that state Attorney General Josh Kaul examine the allegations, but had not yet suggested that charges be brought.

However, Kaul stated on Monday that his office had received no reports of similar claims anywhere in the state, and that no charges had been filed in Racine County in connection with the alleged offenses.

Schmaling urged Kaul to look into the matter again on Wednesday and “launch a statewide investigation into the Wisconsin Election Commission’s unconstitutional directives.” Due to Kaul’s failure to investigate, Schmaling forwarded the charge referral to the Racine County District Attorney’s Office for evaluation, according to a press release from the sheriff.

He requested that five of the six commissioners be charged with two felonies, including misconduct in public office and election fraud, as well as minor crimes related to obtaining ballots and soliciting election aid.

“The reasons for the recommended charges were clearly disclosed during the October 28, 2021, news conference as well as in the supporting paperwork,” according to the press statement.

Because he voted against a regulation that aimed to stop a state statute that sends special voting officers into care facilities before elections, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office did not recommend charges against Bob Spindell, a Republican member of the commission.

Because visitors had previously been restricted during the pandemic, the WEC—a bipartisan board with equal numbers of Democrats and Republicans—was considering limiting poll workers in the facilities. The rule was approved 5-1 by the commission.

