Winter Water Consumption: Brits Struggling to Stay Hydrated

As temperatures drop across the UK, many Brits are finding it harder to stay hydrated, with 95% of adults drinking less water in winter than in the summer, according to a new survey on hydration habits. A study commissioned by Hydration Booster by Gatorade, which surveyed over 2,000 adults, highlights that even though people are aware of the importance of proper hydration, winter weather is suppressing their natural thirst cues, leading to a noticeable drop in water intake.

The survey findings revealed that more than half of the respondents feel less thirsty in colder months, and a significant number continue to drink less than the recommended two liters of water daily. The general guideline is to consume around two liters of water per day, although research varies on the exact amount. A study published by Science suggests a daily intake of approximately 1.8 liters, but the amount varies depending on individual activity levels and lifestyle.

Tricks to Boost Hydration

Interestingly, social cues play a major role in encouraging hydration, with 62% of survey participants reporting that they are more likely to drink water when they hear others drinking it. This phenomenon taps into the power of sensory triggers, which experts suggest can be used to encourage better hydration habits.

To combat this seasonal dip in water consumption, experts recommend simple strategies such as keeping a water bottle close by throughout the day and actively tracking daily intake. One such tool is the new ‘Thirst Trap’ app, launched by Gatorade. This app encourages hydration through sound prompts designed to trigger the brain’s instinctual link to drinking behavior. Psychologist Dr. Tara Quinn-Cirillo explains that auditory cues, especially in environments where thirst signals are dulled, like during cold weather, can reignite the desire to hydrate.

Further emphasizing the importance of staying hydrated year-round, Dr. Vlad Sabou notes that hydration is essential for maintaining cognitive and physical performance. Many individuals are unaware that cold temperatures suppress thirst perception, which could lead to chronic underhydration.

In addition to Gatorade’s ‘Thirst Trap’ app, other hydration-tracking apps like Waterllama, Aqualert, and Water Minder are also available to assist individuals in monitoring their fluid intake. These tools aim to make it easier for users to stay on top of their hydration goals, particularly during the winter months when people are less likely to feel thirsty.