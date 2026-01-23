Winter Flu Surge Triggered by Neglected Hygiene Habits, Study Shows

Flu cases across the UK have soared, but many households are neglecting basic hygiene measures that could help curb the spread of the virus, according to a new study. The findings highlight a worrying disregard for simple cleaning practices, even as hospitalisations for flu in London tripled in December compared to the previous year.

Hygiene Oversights During Flu Season

The study, conducted by retailer Hillarys, surveyed 2,000 people across the UK and found alarming hygiene gaps in households. Almost 15% of respondents admitted they never clean their door handles, a key surface that can easily transfer bacteria. The situation was particularly dire in the South East of England, where respondents were most likely to report never cleaning these common touchpoints. One in five people said they only cleaned their door handles every two to six months, despite the ongoing flu outbreak.

Reynold Mpofu, a microbiologist at BioLabTests, warned that door handles pose a significant “hidden risk,” particularly in the winter months when viruses like flu spread more easily. He explained that bacteria such as E. coli, Staphylococcus, and various respiratory germs can survive on these surfaces, thriving in homes where hand hygiene is poor.

In addition to door handles, the study found other hygiene oversights. Nearly 37% of people admitted they never clean their Christmas decorations, many of which are reused every year, potentially harboring bacteria. Meanwhile, 10% of households reported not washing their sofa cushion covers for over a year.

The findings come as health experts continue to monitor the flu surge. Health Secretary Wes Streeting has stated that it is too early for mask mandates but emphasized that individuals should take extra precautions to protect themselves during this heightened flu season. With flu cases on the rise, experts are urging families to pay closer attention to everyday hygiene practices that can reduce the spread of harmful bacteria.