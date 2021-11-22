‘Winning or Learning,’ Episode 4 of ‘Yellowstone,’ Reveals Who Ordered the Hit on the Duttons.

The biggest indication yet as to who was behind the murder attempts on the Dutton family came in Episode 4 of Yellowstone Season 4.

The family has been attempting to figure out who tried to kill John, Beth, and Kayce at the conclusion of Season 3 so far this season, but Jamie, the family’s black sheep, may have finally discovered the solution.

“Winning or Learning,” the fourth episode of Yellowstone, included all the violence, intrigue, and stunning vistas you’d expect from a Yellowstone episode. From here on out, a spoiler alert will be in effect as we recount the main events of Yellowstone Season 4, Episode 4.

Who Attempted to assassinate the Duttons?

Kayce is tasked by John with visiting Jamie and learning more about who authorized the assassination attempts. Beth had accused her brother of ordering the assassinations, but he denied it.

If Jamie winces or denies their attempt to interview an inmate connected to the crimes, John notifies Kayce that they have their answer.

Fortunately for the Duttons, Jamie doesn’t blink when Kayce begs him for a favor, and he tells his brother that he loves him, perhaps out of relief. Jamie has been tasked with interviewing a man in custody who was allegedly recruited to assassinate the family.

Jamie obtains a dossier from the Bureau of Prisons later in the program and begins scrolling through the names listed. When he sees the name “Garrett Randall” — his biological father — he comes to a halt.

It’s a setback for Jamie, who had just begun to form a bond with his biological father. Seeing his name in the prison records raises the possibility that he is connected to the Dutton family’s assassination attempts.

Is There Such a Thing as Sonofabitch Stew?

We see the ranch employees enjoying meal that Teeter prepared for them later in the program, until she confesses that she names it “son’bitch stew.” The reveal irritates some people, while others continue to eat.

Sonofabitch stew is a true recipe that was popular among cowboys in the American West. This beef stew can be made in a variety of ways, but the underlying theme is that it contains “basically everything from the cow that nobody else knows about.” This is a condensed version of the information.