Winners of the Tony Awards in 2021.

The grandiose presentation has finally taken place, almost a year after the 2021 Tony Award nominees were announced. Broadway’s brightest stars walked the red carpet to honor the best shows on the American stage that evening. The night was bigger and brighter than it had ever been, especially after the coronavirus outbreak had cast a pall over Broadway and theaters around the world. The complete list of Tony Award winners for 2021 may be seen on this website.

Moulin Rouge was the night’s greatest winner! The Musical is a theatrical adaptation of Baz Luhrmann’s 2001 Academy Award-winning musical of the same name.

It’s the Moulin Rouge! The Musical won ten Tony Awards, including the coveted Tony Award for Best Musical, making it the first Australian-produced musical to receive the honor.

“It feels a little unusual to me to be talking about one show as ‘best musical,’ I feel that every production of last season deserves to be considered of as best musical,” producer Carmen Pavlovic remarked as she accepted the award for Best Musical.

For his performance of Harold Zidler in Moulin Rouge!, Danny Burstein received Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical. The Musical is a stage production.

Aaron Tveit won the Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical, extending the show’s success.

Derek McLane won the Tony Award for Best Scenic Design of a Musical, while Catherine Zuber took home the award for Best Costume Design of a Musical.

In addition to Best Lighting Design of a Musical, Best Sound Design of a Musical, Best Direction of a Musical, Best Choreography, and Best Orchestrations, Moulin Rouge! won Tony Awards for Best Lighting Design of a Musical, Best Sound Design of a Musical, Best Direction of a Musical, Best Choreography, and Best Orchestrations.

The Inheritance, a seven-hour play (divided into two parts) on the Aids epidemic, received the Tony Prize for Best Play, making Matthew Lopez the first Latino writer to win the award.

Lopez, who accepted the award for best play, urged for more Latino creatives on the main stage, saying that his culture is “underrepresented on Broadway” and that “this must change.”

“We are a thriving community with a diverse range of experiences and, yes, skin tones. Allow us to share our stories with you,” he continued.

Andrew Burnap and Mary-Louise Parker were two more significant winners on the night.

Burnap won the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role in a Play. This is a condensed version of the information.