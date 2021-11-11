Winners of the CMA Awards in 2021, from Chris Stapleton to Kelsea Ballerini — Here is the complete list.

The 55th Country Music Association Awards (CMAs), the most elegant night on the country music calendar, took place on Wednesday, November 10.

The event, which took place at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena and honored the greatest country music of the year, saw 12 awards presented over the course of the evening.

The Washington Newsday has compiled a list of all the winners at this year’s renowned awards presentation.

Who took home the prize at the CMA Awards in 2021?

Before the evening began, Chris Stapleton and Eric Church were tied for first place with five nominations each, but it was the former who swept the board.

For his recent album “Starting Over,” Stapleton won Album of the Year, Single of the Year, Song of the Year, and Male Vocalist of the Year in four of the five categories in which he was nominated.

In his acceptance speech after receiving the best album award, he said: “I’d want to thank everyone who has listened to the album, as well as anybody who enjoys music in general—especially country music enthusiasts.

“Receiving the album prize is always a privilege. We put in a lot of effort to develop records because we believe in them and like them.” Kelsea Ballerini was also a multi-award winner, taking home the Music Video of the Year and Musical Event of the Year.

Carly Pearce, who was voted Female Vocalist of the Year, was moved to tears after winning, claiming that country music “saved her.”

“I’ve had a crazy year,” Pearce continued, “and I want you to know that this means everything to me.”

Old Dominion earned Vocal Group of the Year, and Brothers Osborne took home Vocal Duo of the Year in the group categories.

Jenee Fleenor, a violin player, was voted Musician of the Year, and Jimmie Allen, a new artist, was selected New Artist of the Year.

Luke Combs took home the night’s final award, Entertainer of the Year, which was the only one for which Stapleton was nominated but did not win.

“I don’t deserve to win it, but I’m sure as hell thrilled that I did,” Combs said as he took the trophy.

The following is the complete list of winners for the CMA Awards in 2021:

