Willy Falcon and Sal Magluta of the ‘Cocaine Cowboys The Kings of Miami’: Where Are They Now?

Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami is now available to watch on Netflix. Filmmaker Billy Corben returns to the world of drugs and crime in 1970s and 1980s Florida in this six-part series to tell the incredible true story of Augusto “Willy” Falcon and Salvador “Sal” Magluta.

“This might be the fourth title in the franchise, but it’s the first tale we wanted to tell,” Corben told This website about the universe of Willy and Sal. Cocaine Cowboys was produced in 2006, and it follows the roots of the Miami Drug War and the growth of crack cocaine. It was followed by two sequels, Cocaine Cowboys 2 and Cocaine Cowboys: Reloaded in 2014, but the narrative of Willy and Sal went unwritten until now.

Interviews with fellow drug traffickers and smugglers who operated alongside Willy and Sal, as well as their loved ones, members of their legal defense team, and cops who worked diligently to apprehend them, are featured in the film.

Willy and Sal, two Cuban-born and Miami-based high school best friends known as “Los Muchachos,” would go on to become two of the most well-known drug dealers in American history.

They eventually lost control of their reign and were apprehended by American police in 1991, facing charges in 1996 and 2002. Willy Falcon and Sal Magluta, where are they now? This webpage has all of the information you require.

During the 1970s and 1980s, Willy Falcon and Sal Magluta rose from small-time drug dealers to the pinnacle of Miami’s drug trade in a remarkable rags to riches story.

They smuggled thousands of tons of cocaine into the United States over nearly two decades, amassing a $2 billion enterprise.

They lived in plain sight and were revered as local heroes in Miami, according to the Netflix documentary.

“I think the best moniker for them was Los Muchachos, which means the lads, since that was how they were perceived in this town. They were famous, but they were approachable. They were Robin Hood’s henchmen. That was the community’s perception,” Corben told this website.

"They were known to be nonviolent at the time they were working. Of course, the government claims that when they were indicted, that changed.