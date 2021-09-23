Willie Garson of ‘SATC’ kept his sexuality hidden for fear of offending gay fans.

Willie Garson, who played Stanford Blatch, the gay closest friend of Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City, was a real-life boyfriend of the actress.

In truth, Garson, who died on Tuesday at the age of 57, worked hard to hide his heterosexuality for fear of hurting gay fans of the show.

In a 2020 interview with Page Six, the actor discussed his sexuality, saying, “For years, I didn’t talk about it because I thought it offensive to homosexual people.”

“People portraying gay people leaping up and down yelling that they aren’t gay, as if being gay would be a negative thing.”

When his sexuality was brought up or questioned in interviews, Garson had a standard answer to shift focus away from the personal matter.

“When the topic came up during the show, I would answer, ‘No one ever asked me if I was a conman on White Collar, and nobody ever asked me if I was a murderer on NYPD Blue.’ People portraying is what we do for a living.’”

While he was able to avoid such questions at work, his valued role did put a damper on his love life.

“At first, you’d approach someone in a bar and think to yourself, ‘Oh, they want to be Stanford’s best friend.’ He said, “They don’t necessarily want to sleep with you.”

“I have always wanted to have a child,” Garson continued, whose death was revealed by his 20-year-old adoptive son Nathen Garson. I had a long, on-again, off-again relationship with her for around 20 years, and she never wanted to have children, which is OK.

“It was like my mid-life crisis; I yearned for a child more than anything else, and I finally got one. My child and I are partners.”

Garson admitted in a 2016 interview with HuffPost that his flamboyant portrayal of his role, which he reprised in two Sex and the City films and the impending spin-off series And Just Like That…, put him under pressure.

