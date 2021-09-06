Willem Dafoe as Julia Roberts in ‘Pretty Woman’ in a Terrifying Deepfake

Fans on social media have been surprised by a terrifying deepfake in which Willem Dafoe replaces Julia Roberts as the star of Pretty Woman.

A deepfake, for the uninitiated, is a piece of video footage in which a digitally animated mask is put on the face of one person on screen, causing them to appear someone else totally.

In this example, Dafoe’s visage was superimposed over Roberts’ in one of her trademark roles.

Todd Spence, a screenwriter and filmmaker from Los Angeles, created the video and shared it on Twitter with the phrase “Good God.”

It has already received over 1.7 million views at the time of writing.

Fans will be treated to a highlights reel in the video, which includes some of Roberts’ most famous moments as Vivian Ward in the smash film, with one notable exception.

Instead of a long-haired Dafoe listening to a Walkman in the bath while Richard Gere looks on admiringly, viewers are treated to the image of a long-haired Dafoe listening to a Walkman in the bath, where Roberts formerly occupied the screen with a turn that would serve as the launchpad for her career.

The video continues with Dafoe dressed in a variety of outfits, including a pair of leather knee-high boots and the cutaway bodysuit that has become iconic with the film.

If PRETTY WOMAN had starred Willem Dafoe instead of Julia Roberts. Thank you, God. pic.twitter.com/GdieGzSKuX

— TODD SPENCE (@Todd Spence) 5 September 2021

Spence, the video’s creator, has earned a name for himself with a series of award-winning short horror films developed under the name Midnight Video with Zak White.

This current effort, though, may be his scariest yet, serving as a reminder of the potency of deepfake technology and its potential for abuse in everything from fake news to the adult entertainment business.

Deepfake porn, in which an adult actor’s face is replaced with that of a celebrity, is becoming more popular, and a video of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was previously edited using deepfake technology to make her appear inebriated.

The usage of deepfake is essentially harmless in this case, though it did cause some worry among Pretty Woman aficionados.

On Twitter, Chalkarts called the footage "terrifying," while BryanTannAuthor called the findings "frightening."