Will There Be Hobbits in Amazon’s ‘Lord of the Rings’ Show?

The Lord of the Rings, by J.R.R. Tolkien, is about hobbits, specifically Frodo Baggins and his quest to destroy the One Ring.

But it’s unclear whether they’ll appear in Amazon’s Lord of the Rings series, which premieres on Amazon Prime Video on September 2, 2022.

The Hobbit and its sequels featured halflings, but it was elves and men that dominated the Second Age of Middle-earth.

While Amazon has kept the show’s contents under wraps, they have disclosed that it will take place during Middle-Second earth’s Age.

So, will there be any hobbits in the upcoming series?

Were there hobbits in Middle-earth during the Second Age?

The origins of hobbits are unknown in J.R.R. Tolkien’s popular fantasy tales, as they were supposed to have existed for many generations by the time they were discovered.

The halflings originated around the Anduin River Valley, between Mirkwood and the Misty Mountains, where they lived.

Harfoots, Stoors, and Fallohides were the three tribes of halflings, and the former were the most frequent, as well as the first to cross the Misty Mountains.

The Shire, home to future major figures Bilbo and Frodo Baggins, Samwise Gamgee, Meriadoc Brandybuck, and Peregrin Took, was founded by hobbits during the Third Age.

Could the hobbits play a significant role in the Lord of the Rings series on Amazon?

Unlike The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, it’s uncertain if hobbits would play a large role in the events of Middle-Second earth’s Age.

Throughout the period, there are numerous clashes against Sauron, but these are fights between the elves and the Dark Lord, with men joining in the fray.

The hobbits are a peaceful race, therefore it stands to reason that they would be uninterested in participating in the era’s wars.

Their voyage from the Valley of the Anduin River to the Shire, on the other hand, may be a major plot point in the program.

In Amazon’s Lord of the Rings series, who could play hobbits?

Amazon has not yet divulged who the individuals are, in addition to keeping the story specifics a secret. This is a condensed version of the information.