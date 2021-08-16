Will There Be Another Season of ‘Unforgotten’ on PBS, and Is Nicola Walker Leaving?

Nicola Walker and Sanjeev Bhaskar feature in the critically acclaimed British crime thriller series Unforgotten. The fourth season of the show ended tonight on PBS, and there’s a lot to absorb from the tense climax, including DCI Cassie Stuart’s fate (played by Nicola Walker).

Is Unforgotten getting a second season, and is Nicola Walker leaving? This webpage has all of the information you require.

Will ‘Unforgotten’ Return for a Second Season?

There is some good news for Unforgotten enthusiasts.

Unforgotten was renewed for a fifth season shortly after the fourth season finale aired on ITV in the United Kingdom.

Chris Lang, the show’s creator, confirmed in July 2020 that he was working on screenplays for the fifth season, uploading a photo of himself writing a script in his London Soho office.

I’m writing #Unforgotten 5 in my other office, in the center of Soho, and I’m happy. pic.twitter.com/ByhJAzeJrn

July 8, 2021 — Chris Lang (@ChrisLangWriter)

Unforgotten currently lacks a release date, and based on the show’s prior release trends, fans may have to wait even longer for season five.

The first three seasons were separated by two years, with a three-year sabbatical between seasons three and four.

Season five should hopefully adhere to the two-year guideline, which means a Winter 2023 release date in the United Kingdom is possible.

Shortly after the season finale aired in the United Kingdom, the official Unforgotten Twitter account indicated that the show would return “next year.”

“Thank you for all the love throughout and after last night’s Series 4 finale,” the tweet read. Next year, #Unforgotten will return with @TVSanjeev and a new co-star. @ChrisLangWriter.”

Unforgotten fans in the United States will have to wait a bit longer for the series to air on PBS. Season four of Unforgotten premiered on PBS in June, two months after the series concluded in the United Kingdom, so anticipate season five to follow suit.

Is Nicola Walker Saying Goodbye to ‘Unforgotten’?

Unforgotten will be without Nicola Walker.

Her character unwillingly returned to work to assist Sunny in the investigation of a murder that took place 30 years ago when they discovered a decapitated and handleless body in a scrapyard in North London.

