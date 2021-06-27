Will There Be Another Season of ‘Batwoman’?

Javicia Leslie, who took over as Batwoman from Ruby Rose at the start of Season 2 in January, has had a dramatic year. Fans are speculating whether the program will return—and whether the lead will be replaced again—ahead of the season finale on Sunday, June 27.

Is there going to be a second season of ‘Batwoman’?

For the time being, Batwoman’s future is assured. The CW approved a third season of the DC Comics sitcom in February.

All American, Charmed, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Dynasty, The Flash, In the Dark, Legacies, Nancy Drew, Riverdale, Roswell New Mexico, and Walker were among the 12 shows renewed at the time.

In Season 3, Leslie will reprise her role as Ryan Wilder/Batwoman, but there will be one major alteration to the show. It presently airs at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT on Sundays. The CW’s Legends of the Hidden Temple reboot will take its place in the fall of 2021.

Batwoman will air at 9 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. CT on Wednesdays, replacing its Sunday night companion Legends of Tomorrow. On Wednesday, October 13th, both DC series will premiere.

WARNING: THE FOLLOWING CONTAINS SPOILERS FOR THE SECOND SEASON OF BATWOMAN.

Despite the fact that the events of Batwoman Season 3 are likely to be influenced by what happens in the Season 2 finale, recent developments may be positioning a big villain from Batman’s past to take on Batwoman.

It was established earlier in the second season that the venom that turned Bane into a super-strong monster existed in this realm, and a recent trailer suggests that Russell Tavaroff will be injected with it (played by Jesse Hutch). In the comics, Tavaroff is known as Menace, but Batwoman may be transforming him into the new Bane.

The season 3 finale will also see Luke Fox (Camrus Johnson) transform into Batwing, implying that the roster of Batman characters would expand in Season 3.

In the upcoming season, Johnson’s character will become Batwoman’s sidekick. “But before Luke Fox can fully embrace the awesome and powerful nature of his super-suit,” says the CW’s character description, “he must first overcome his own personal demons.”

Caroline, the showrunner, says, “This character couldn’t have appeared out of nowhere.” This is a condensed version of the information.