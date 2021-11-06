Will There Be an El Chapo Spin-Off? ‘Narcos: Mexico’ Ending Revealed: Will There Be an El Chapo Spin-Off?

Season 3 of Narcos: Mexico may be the final season, but it ends with a cliffhanger.

The series follows the history of the Mexican drug war between the Juárez, Tijuana, and Sinaloa cartels, putting an end to some characters while leaving others hanging.

Amado Carrillo Fuentes (José Mara Yazpik) dies on the operating table after undergoing plastic surgery—more on that later—, while the Arellano Felix family continues to operate despite Ramón’s death (Manuel Maslava).

Fans are likely to be especially interested in the fate of Joaqun “El Chapo” Guzmán (played by Alejandro Edda) and the likelihood of a future spin-off centred on him.

How the third season of Narcos: Mexico sets up an El Chapo spin-off

El Chapo’s 1993 arrest was recounted in the second half of Season 3, which saw him begin his life in prison and spread his power in the prison with the support of Ernesto “Don Neto” Fonseca Carrillo (Joaqun Coso).

El Chapo realizes that he can fully control the Sinaloa cartel by betraying Don Neto and the organization’s head, Héctor Luis Palma Salazar (Gorka Lasaosa), and having them transferred to a more secure prison.

He now calls the shots and has enlisted the help of many inmates as bodyguards; even the jail staff follow his orders.

El Mayo (Alberto Guerra) pays him a visit in the season’s last episode, telling him that he thinks it’s time for El Chapo to “rethink his living arrangement.”

This is an obvious reference to the real-life drug lord’s 2001 prison break; he managed to elude investigators until 2014, during which time he was the leader of the Sinaloa cartel.

El Chapo escaped from prison for the second time in July 2015, but was apprehended in January 2016. He is currently incarcerated.

Will there be a sequel to El Chapo?

Given El Chapo’s intriguing prison escapes and tenure as the Sinaloa cartel’s head, a Netflix spin-off centered on him would be a logical decision.

The Washington Newsday spoke with showrunner Carlo Bernard about the idea of the Narcos team rejoining for a spin-off, but fans will be disappointed. This is a condensed version of the information.