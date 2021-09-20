Will There Be a Season 4 of ‘Sex Education’? We Know Everything There Is to Know About the Netflix Show’s Future.

The hit Netflix teen comedy drama series Sex Education follows the lives of students at Moordale High School.

The first season premiered in 2019, introducing viewers to Otis Milburn (Asa Butterfield), a sexually unsatisfied adolescent whose mother Jean (Gillian Anderson) happens to be a sex therapist.

Otis sets up a “sex clinic” with fellow student Maeve (Emma Mackey) to generate some extra money. Despite his lack of formal knowledge and experience on the subject, Otis’ suggestions not only start crucial dialogues, but they also actually aid his friends.

After two more seasons, the story of Sex Education continues to be amusing while also combating the shame and stigma that surrounds sexual health.

Will Sex Education get renewed for a fourth season? This website contains all of the information you require…

WARNING: SPOILERS FOR SEASON 3 AHEAD

Will There Be a Season 4 of ‘Sex Education’?

Season 4 of Sex Education has yet to be formally confirmed by Netflix.

However, given the events of the Season 3 finale, fans all across the world are hoping for another season.

While the series might end with Maeve departing to study in America and Jean “The King” Milburn giving birth to her daughter Joy, there is so much more to learn and so many questions to be answered.

One of the most pressing concerns for viewers is Jean’s baby child. She obtained the results of Jakob’s (Mikael Persbrandt’s) paternity test after a horrific birth scene. The results were not given to viewers in a typical cliffhanger tactic, although she did exclaim “oh, s**t!” as she opened the letter.

Maeve and Otis, on the other hand, have finally chosen to make things work. The pair was on the right track until Aimee (Aimee Lou Wood) persuaded Maeve to spend a semester studying in America. Unfortunately, this put an end to Maeve and Otis’ growing romance, with both of them resolving to wait and see what happened when Maeve returned.

So, what will happen when Maeve finally returns to Moordale after such a lengthy absence? Do we know if she left or not? Maeve was sighted on the bus heading to the airport, but she was never seen by us. This is a condensed version of the information.