Will There Be a Season 2 of ‘Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.’? Character Predictions by the Cast

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. is a Disney+ sitcom based on the Neil Patrick Harris show Doogie Howser, M.D. from the 1990s.

Peyton Elizabeth Lee plays as Lahela “Doogie” Kamealoha, a 16-year-old girl who must balance her career treating patients with her family and her personal life in Hawaii.

If a second season is ordered, cast members spoke to This website about their hopes for their characters.

