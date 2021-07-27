Will There Be a ‘Midnight Sun’ Film Based on ‘Twilight’?

Stephanie Meyer’s latest novel in the “Twilight trilogy,” Midnight Sun, was released in August of last year.

The novel retells the events of Stephenie Meyer’s first novel, Twilight, but this time from the perspective of vampire Edward Cullen, who describes how he felt when he first met main character Bella Swan.

The long-awaited fifth book in the series has had a rocky pre-release, with the novel’s first 12 chapters leaked online in 2008, prompting Meyer to abandon the project entirely.

Meyer chose to make the leaked chapters public on her website after she decided to put the project on hold indefinitely at the moment.

The author was said to be ready to start writing again in 2015, but the release of Grey, E.L. James’ retelling of Fifty Shades of Grey from Christian Grey’s perspective, caused her to put Midnight Sun on hold.

However, in May 2020, she eventually confirmed that her book will be released in August of the same year, with sales skyrocketing and more than one million copies sold in the first week.

Given the book’s success, the issue remains if it will be made into a film.

Would Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart reprise their roles as Bella and Edward?

Robert Pattinson has been outspoken about his hate for the Twilight films, which are currently available on Netflix, and has stated that when the final picture, Breaking Dawn: Part 2, was released in 2012, he regained his “dignity.”

He has compared his character to a “axe-murderer” and stated that the books “weren’t supposed to be published.”

“The more I read the screenplay, the more I loathed this guy, so that’s how I played him, as a manic-depressive who hates himself,” the actor told Empire magazine in 2008. He’s also a 108-year-old virgin, so he’s clearly got some issues.”

Given Pattinson’s commitment to playing Batman in Matt Reeves’ version of the Caped Crusader, it’s doubtful he’d have time to reprise his role as Edward.

Meanwhile, Kristen Stewart has stated her disinterest in appearing in the picture, though not in the same way as her co-star.

She sarcastically stated in 2018. This is a condensed version of the information.