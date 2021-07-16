Will There Be a ‘Gunpowder Milkshake 2′? Will There Be a ‘Gunpowder Milkshake 2′?

Gunpowder Milkshake is the third big-budget action film to be released on Netflix as part of the company’s pledge to release one major film every week by 2021. It’s a revenge film about three generations of female assassins who band together one night to “end a horrible cycle of bloodshed that has haunted their lives,” according to the synopsis.

Though we won’t know how popular the film is until it appears on Netflix’s top 10 lists around the world, it appears like the filmmakers have huge hopes for a franchise.

Is there going to be a sequel to Gunpowder Milkshake?

Despite the fact that the first film has just recently been released, there is already speculation of a sequel to Gunpowder Milkshake.

When Deadline reported in April 2020 that Netflix had purchased the film’s rights from production companies STX and StudioCanal, they also revealed that a sequel was in “early development.”

Though this is a promising sign that there will be a sequel, development means that any specific sequel plans are still in the early stages.

There are numerous sequels in Hollywood history that were planned but never completed. Beetlejuice 2 (originally titled Beetlejuice Goes Hawaiian), a sequel to The Bodyguard in which Kevin Costner would have protected Princess Diana, and the proposed Universal “Dark Universe” films that would have followed the reboot of The Mummy are just a few examples.

Gunpowder Milkshake’s future is likely to be determined by two factors: its popularity on Netflix and its performance in cinemas. The former will be known very fast, as subscribers will either choose to watch or not watch the sequel, but the latter may take some time.

Although the film is a Netflix exclusive in the United States, it will not be available in other countries. The film will be released by STX in Latin America and China, while StudioCanal will release it in the UK, France, Germany, Australia, and New Zealand.

The success of Gunpowder Milkshake 2 may be determined by its box office performance in these countries, and we won’t know for sure until the fall. Its initial theatrical release date has been set. This is a condensed version of the information.