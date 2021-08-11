Will there be a fourth installment of ‘The Kissing Booth’? Explanation of the Netflix movie’s ending.

The Kissing Booth franchise debuted in 2018 with the release of the first film, which was well-received by fans despite mixed reviews. Despite this, two sequels were produced, one of which was released on Netflix on Wednesday.

The main characters, played by Joey King and Jacob Elordi as a couple fighting against the odds to stay together, will still be included in the finale.

However, Lee, played by Joel Courtney in the previous films, will play an even bigger role in the final picture, forcing King’s character Elle to make a difficult choice.

Fans have known about the third film for some time, as it was shot concurrently with the second film, which was released in 2019.

As with the previous installments, The Kissing Booth 3 was released on Netflix on August 11 at midnight PST.

Is The Kissing Booth 3 the Final Chapter In The Series?

The films are based on the same-named novels by Beth Reekles, and there are only three of them.

This would indicate that the franchise is over, however the novel titles themselves provide additional proof.

The Kissing Booth 3: One Last Time is the title of Reekles’ third novel in the series, implying that there would not be a fourth installment.

According to Netflix, the final film is referred to as “the third and final installment,” implying that this will be the final time we see Elle, Noah, and Lee together.

The entire ensemble will reprise their roles from previous films, with Molly Ringwald reprising her role as Noah and Lee’s mother, implying that they will reunite to bid the franchise farewell.

What Happens at the End of The Kissing Booth 3?

“It’s the summer before Elle heads to college, and she’s faced with the most difficult decision of her life: whether to relocate across the country with her dreamy boyfriend Noah or fulfill her lifetime commitment to go to college with her BFF Lee,” according to the synopsis for the finale. “Whose heart is Elle going to break?”

A similar narrative to this may be found in the climax of Netflix’s other YA blockbuster, To All The Boys.

Vince Marcello, the film’s director and co-writer, gave little away about the ending, but described it as “hopeful” and “poignant.” This is a condensed version of the information.