Will there be a fifth season of Goliath or a spin-off? The Actors and Actresses Have Their Say.

Goliath’s fourth and final season is now available on Amazon Prime Video, but not everyone in the cast is ready to say goodbye just yet.

Billy Bob Thornton, who played smart lawyer Billy McBride on the show, told This Website that he always planned to discontinue the show after Season 4.

Successful shows can, however, be revived, relaunched, or even reborn with spin-offs that take the show and its characters in new directions for viewers, as is often the case with popular shows.

The actors of Goliath considered all of the possibilities with this website. Goliath veterans Nina Arianda (Patty Solid-Papagian), Tania Yaymonde (Brittany Gold), and Season 4 newbies Brandon Scott (Robert Bettencourt) and Jena Malone (Samantha Margolis) discussed the potential of the program being renewed and expanded. Here’s what each of them had to say about the show’s future, as well as Thornton’s reasons for leaving it.

Tania Raymonde – A precursor to Brittany Gold?

Raymonde appears to be the most enthusiastic about continuing Goliath’s legacy through additional episodes in a sequel or possibly a prequel series.

“Would I do it?” she said when asked if she’d continue Brittany Gold’s narrative in a spin-off series. Yes, absolutely. Yes. I mean, there are so many things we haven’t seen on film that I’d like to investigate.”

“I think you could spin off any character on the show,” Raymonde concluded. I’d like to see a Brittany Patty spin-off or a Marva spin-off, for example. Or check out what Brittany was up to before she met Billy in Season 1. Oh, you’re going to break my heart. “Can you tell me why you’re offering me a job?”

Nina Ariande says, “I’d love to see a Season 5.”

Ariande has been a part of Goliath since the beginning, like Raymonde, although she appears to be more accepting of the show’s fate than her co-star. “Would a Season 5 be possible? I’d love a Season 5 – but isn’t that the stage in grief? Denial. Is it not necessary for us to go through all of the stages?

“I think at the beginning we all owe a little denial and a little anger and shock. So I’m still there. So I can’t even think about a spin-off because I’m still like, ‘Is this really the end?’”

