Will ‘The Suicide Squad,’ which hits theaters on August 6, be able to top the original film?

The Suicide Squad, which releases in cinemas and on HBO Max on August 6, shares some of the same actors and characters as 2016’s Suicide Squad, as well as the same premise (a bunch of C-list comic book bad guys is gathered by a mystery government agency) and a nearly identical title. Is it a remake or a sequel?

“I basically think of it as itself,” director James Gunn adds. Others, I believe, should define it as they see fit. It’s fine if someone wants to label it a sequel. Is it time for a reboot? That’s fine as well. It’s also been dubbed a’rebootquel.'”

Despite its box office success, the 2016 film was widely panned by critics. The company wanted a violent action comedy, whereas director David Ayer wanted to craft a dramatic superhero drama like Christopher Nolan’s three Batman films.

“Sometimes it’s hard to make movies,” actor Joel Kinnaman, who reprises his role as Rick Flag, the soldier tasked with keeping the Suicide Squad in check, says, “and there were some conflicting visions going into that film, or specifically in the post production, and I think we all felt we didn’t quite live up to the promise that the film had.” Although Margot Robbie’s blockbuster portrayal as the delightfully deranged Harley Quinn was popular enough for her own spin-off film, Birds of Prey, to be released in 2020, plans for a sequel never materialized.

Enter James Gunn, the writer/director of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy films. The sense of comedy that Gunn brought to the Guardians franchise was a huge component of its success. “We really lucked out by obtaining James Gunn,” Kinnaman says. The follow-up went through multiple revisions before James came in and it became a real opportunity.”

“I felt certain that whatever James’ interpretation [on Harley Quinn]was going to be, as a comic book fan, that it would all come from the qualities you see in the comics, so I felt okay about that, and I felt secure in his hands based on the other films he’s made,” Robbie explains. I was pretty sure he was going to stomp on this, and he did. I was like when I read the script. This is a condensed version of the information.