Will ‘Stargirl’ Return for a Second Season?

Season 2 of Stargirl will air its final episode on Tuesday, November 2, and fans will be eager to find out when it will return.

The CW’s superhero program revolves around Courtney Whitmore (Brec Bassinger) and her time with the Justice Society of America’s second incarnation (JSA).

The Flash, Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow, Batwoman, and Superman & Lois are all part of the channel’s Arrowverse, which also includes The Flash, Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow, Batwoman, and Superman & Lois.

Here’s all we know about Season 3 thus far.

Has the third season of Stargirl been confirmed?

The CW announced in May 2021 that there would be another season of Stargirl, as well as the cancellation of Kung Fu.

In a statement at the time, network CEO Mark Pedowitz said: “We’re ecstatic to keep telling the stories of Nicky Shen and Courtney Whitmore, two strong, dynamic young women at the heart of The CW’s new wave of hit shows.

“Kung Fu and DC’s Stargirl have not only treated fans to some visually stunning action and high-flying heroics, but they have also both struck very powerful emotional chords as they delve into the family dynamics and personal relationships at their core, and we are so excited to see what happens next,” says the press release.

The news occurred months before Season 2 of Stargirl premiered on The CW, so fans will have some time to wait until the show returns for a third season.

What did the Stargirl cast have to say about Season 3?

Bassinger previewed what fans may expect from season three, telling Collider that showrunner Geoff Johns had already planned for six seasons.

She stated, ” “Since I booked the show, I’ve been hearing about the third season, which is exciting. I’m always looking forward to the next adventure.

“However, I recently had a more in-depth talk with him regarding the entire Season 3 storyline, and I am screaming psyched.”

“Obviously, those things are always subject to change, but I think there’ll be a lot of reward in Season 3,” the actor said, adding that there were slow-burning themes that will be concentrated on in the upcoming season.

Starman’s Joel McHale also made an appearance. This is a condensed version of the information.