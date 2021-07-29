Will Smith’s New Williams Sisters Film ‘King Richard’: Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Plot

The emergence of tennis superstars Venus and Serena Williams is chronicled by King Richard. Will Smith plays the eponymous role in the actual story, which is recounted solely from the perspective of the Williams sisters’ father, Richard Williams. This page contains information about King Richard, such as the release date, actors, trailer, plot, and more.

When will ‘King Richard’ be released?

King Richard was supposed to be released in October 2020, but the ongoing coronavirus outbreak caused delays.

After a year of anticipation, King Richard will be released on Friday, November 19 in theaters and on HBO Max.

You must be an HBO customer to watch King Richard on HBO Max. HBO Max is available for $14.99 a month.

What is the story behind ‘King Richard’?

The story of Serena and Venus Williams’ rise will be presented through the eyes of their supporting father, Richard Williams.

Richard Williams began coaching his daughters at a young age, and they have since gone on to win world titles, Olympic gold medals, and Grand Slam titles.

“Based on the true story that will inspire the world, King Richard follows the journey of Richard Williams, an undeterred father instrumental in raising two of the most extraordinarily gifted athletes of all time, who will end up changing the sport of tennis forever,” according to the official synopsis from Warner Bros.

Richard has a plan that will take Venus and Serena Williams from the streets of Compton, California to the global stage as legendary icons, driven by a clear vision of their destiny and using innovative tactics. King Richard is a deeply affecting film that demonstrates the power of family, perseverance, and steadfast faith in order to achieve the seemingly impossible and have a global impact.”

Reinaldo Marcus Green of Monsters and Men directed the picture, which had a script written by young screenwriter Zach Baylin.

Serena and Venus Williams, as well as their sister Isha Price, participated as executive producers on the film.

Who plays King Richard in the film?

Richard Williams, Serena and Venus’ passionate father, is played by Oscar-nominated actor Will Smith.

Smith isn’t the only actor to play a real-life figure in his career. He was previously nominated for two Academy Awards for his roles as famed boxer Muhammad Ali in Ali and Chris Gardner in Chris Gardner. This is a condensed version of the information.