Will Smith Discusses ‘Raging Jealousy’ and When Did Jada Pinkett and Tupac Date.

Will Smith has spoken out about his wife’s friendship with Tupac Shakur, revealing his “raging jealousy” towards the late rapper.

After marrying in 1997, the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star and Jada Pinkett Smith have been one of Hollywood’s most recognized couples for decades.

However, in recent months, they have spoken openly about their non-monogamous marriage and open relationship.

Smith, 53, has now published a tell-all memoir in which he discusses the late rapper’s connection with Pinkett Smith in the 1990s.

In Will, he writes, “Though they were never intimate, their devotion for each other is legendary—they defined ‘ride or die.'”

“At the start of our relationship, their link tormented my mind. He was a member of PAC! And I was who I was.” Is it true that Jada Pinkett Smith and Tupac Shakur dated? Pinkett Smith has maintained that she and the late rapper were never more than close friends, despite her openness about her feelings for him.

In the 1980s, they met at the Baltimore School for the Arts and became fast friends.

In a 2017 interview with Sirius XM presenter Sway Calloway, Pinkett Smith said of her relationship with Shakur, “I know that most people want to always put it in this romance thing, but that’s just because they don’t have the story.”

She described their bond as “special” in 2018 and acknowledged that they had kissed before but didn’t enjoy it.

“It’s weird because now that I’m older, I have a better idea of what that was like between us,” she told Pop Sugar.

“When you have two young people who have extremely deep feelings for one other, yet there was no physical chemistry between us at all,” she explained. “It wasn’t just for me—it was for him as well.”

“There was a period when I was like, ‘Just kiss me!'” says the author. Let’s see how this works,’ and believe me when I say it had to be the most revolting kiss for both of us.” “Pac was like Harry—he provoked the notion of myself as a coward,” Smith wrote in his honest biography. I despised the fact that I wasn’t what he was in the world, and I was envious: I wanted Jada to stare at me like that.” “There was no way I could be a coward if she chose me over Tupac,” he continued. I’ve done so. This is a condensed version of the information.