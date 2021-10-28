Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith talk about sex issues, but Jada Pinkett Smith shuts it down.

After speaking openly about her sex life, Jada Pinkett Smith asserted that she and her husband, Will Smith, had “never had an issue in the bedroom.”

The actress, 50, and guest Gwyneth Paltrow, 49, discussed the difficulties of maintaining a good sex life in long-term relationships during a newly released special episode of her Facebook Watch show, Red Table Talk.

After it was mentioned that Paltrow and her three-year-husband, Brad Falchuk, were having “some of the finest sex these days,” Pinkett Smith commented about her own sexual history with Smith, whom she has been married to since 1997.

“It’s difficult,” Pinkett Smith admitted. “The trip is something Will and I talk about a lot. We began at a fairly young age, when we were both 22 years old.

“That’s why the accountability component struck a chord with me because I believe you want your spouse to know [what you require], particularly when it comes to sex.” ‘Well, if you love me, you should know,’ it’s like. If you care about me, you should be able to read my thoughts.’ That’s a major blunder.” “However, isn’t it strange?” Paltrow, who starred in the films Sex, Love, and Goop, reacted. “It’s as if no one can read your mind, and we’re shattered.” “Crushed!” “You tell me what you need,” Pinkett said. Tell me what you want, and I’m aware that I’m responsible for doing the same… I genuinely try.” “It’s uncomfortable, but it’s incredibly healthy,” Pinkett Smith said, adding that her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, was also there throughout the conversation. “And I think about sex because it’s something we don’t talk about much and there’s a lot of fantasy around it.” Girls Trip star Pinkett Smith responded to Twitter hours after the episode of the show was published on Wednesday to debunk rumors that her sex life with Smith, 53, was in any way strained.

The actress shared a link to the interview with her 1.6 million Instagram followers, urging them to “see it for themselves,” adding, “Will and I have NEVER had an issue in the bedroom.” “Thank you very much.” In the summer of 2020, the Smiths discussed their marriage on Red Table Talk, only days after musician August Alsina, now 29, announced that he had previously married. This is a condensed version of the information.