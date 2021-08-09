Will Samantha Jones Die in the ‘Sex and the City’ Reboot? How to Deal with Kim Cattrall’s Absence.

17 years after the final episode aired, Sex and the City (SATC) is receiving a reboot. Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte (Cynthia Nixon) are among the original cast members who will return (Kristin Davis). Kim Cattrall will not be reprising her role as Samantha Jones in the reboot, but it is unclear how her absence would be addressed.

Filming is currently taking place in New York City, and behind-the-scenes photos and images have SATC fans speculating about how the show might return.

A recent TikTok video shows people on the set of the Sex and the City reboot dressed entirely in black, leading many to believe that a funeral is in the works, and that it could be Samantha Jones’ funeral. After all, Samantha is the only original series main character who will not be reprising her role in And Just Like That… Other cast members include Chris Noth as Mr. Big, John Corbett as Aidan, David Eigenberg as Steve Brady, Evan Handler as Harry Goldenblatt, and Willie Garson as Stanford Blatch.

On August 4, TikTok user @Klinetime shared a video of a group of extras dressed in black mourning garb reportedly filming And Just Like That…

“I was strolling down the street in New York City when I noticed a large crowd and realized they were filming for Sex And The City,” Kline explains. However, everyone was dressed in black. Is it for Samantha’s memorial service? “Samantha Jones can never die,” read the caption for the video, which has received over 3,000 likes. @klinetime Samantha Jones can never die Sex and the City (Main Theme) – TV Sounds Unlimited On the other hand, some fans speculated that the funeral could be for Mr. Big or a diversion by the show’s producers.

"Apparently having all these folks dressed for a 'funeral' is only a diversion so no one knows the plot," @klinetime tweeted a few days later. "If it was for Samantha's funeral, their attire would have been more colorful," a second SATC fan said.