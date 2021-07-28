Will Rick Moranis Return in the New Ghostbusters? Will Rick Moranis Return in the New Ghostbusters?

On Tuesday, a new trailer for Jason Reitman’s adaptation of the 1980s classic Ghostbusters: Afterlife was unveiled, hinting what’s to come.

Egon Spengler’s daughter Callie (Carrie Coon) and her two children Trevor (Finn Wolfhard) and Phoebe (McKenna Grace) come to Summerville, Oklahoma, after becoming broke since Egon (previously played by the late Harold Ramis) owned a run-down house there.

While in Summerville, the group, together with Mr. Grooberson played by Paul Rudd, discover the town is beset by a series of inexplicable happenings and ghostly visitors.

They begin to solve the problem after uncovering the Ecto-1 and Egon’s ghost trap as well as the PKE meter, and they also contact the original Ghostbusters, with Bill Murray making a brief appearance as Dr. Peter Venkman in the most recent trailer.

Along with Murray, Sigourney Weaver, Ernie Hudson, Dan Aykroyd, and Annie Potts have all confirmed that they will reprise their roles in the revival, but what about Rick Moranis? Will he reprise his role as Louis Tully?

Is Rick Moranis making a comeback as an actor?

Following the terrible death of his wife Ann Belsky from cancer in 1991, Moranis left the entertainment industry in 1997 to raise his two children.

He took a nearly two-decade hiatus from performing and public life in order to devote his whole attention to being a full-time single father.

Honey, I’ve Shrunk Since then, the former Kids star has done some voice acting, most notably in Disney’s Brother Bear and its sequel, as well as a few commercials.

However, now that his children have grown up, the actor appears to be ready to take on new parts, as it was reported in February of last year that he would reprise his role as Wayne Szalinski in Disney’s Honey, I Shrunk The Kids sequel flick Shrunk.

Later in the year, Moranis and Ryan Reynolds co-starred in a Mint Mobile commercial.

Given that he appears to be back on board with acting, it’s reasonable to assume he’d be interested in returning to the Ghostbusters franchise.

What has Moranis said about his desire to return to the series?

Sadly, Moranis has previously stated that he is not interested in resuming his role as Louis. This is a condensed version of the information.